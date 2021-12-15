FinancialNewsMedia.com: Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaic Market Expected To See Significant Growth As Solar Demand Rises

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The global cadmium telluride market is expected to witness significant growth over the upcoming years owing to its increasing use for making infrared optical windows & lenses and thin-film solar cells, according to a report from Grand View Research. The report said that "the increasing global demand for renewable energy on account of depletion of conventional sources is expected to serve as the key driver for the cadmium telluride (CdTe) market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for CdTe alloys as detector material in x-ray, gamma-ray, and infrared ray is expected to propel market growth. In addition, lower cost of cadmium telluride photovoltaic along with simplified manufacturing processes as compared to the conventional crystalline silicon solar cells is expected to gain market share over the next seven years. Increasing government support in the renewable sector is anticipated to act as a major growth opportunity for market expansion. In addition, its better performance over the wide range of temperatures coupled with low cost of manufacturing in thin films as compared to a-Si and CIGS is further expected to boost the market demand. Furthermore, various factors including low carbon footprint, low amount of water consumption, and short energy payback time is expected to drive its demand over the upcoming years. Furthermore, its performance advantage over conventional crystalline silicon cells owing to spectral response and superior temperature coefficient is further expected to augment CdTe market growth." Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE).

Grand View added: "Increasing consumer awareness along with huge government investment in renewable energy, especially solar energy is expected to spur CdTe demand to a greater extent over the forecast period (2025). Introduction of Feed-in Tariff (FIT) by various countries including China and India is expected to increase demand for cadmium telluride in solar cells over the next seven years. Additionally, CdTe does not vaporize during fire which is expected to serve as a cadmium telluride market growth factor over the upcoming years. However, toxicity of cadmium, shortage of tellurium, lower efficiency levels of cadmium telluride solar cells is expected to restrict market growth. Moreover, increasing mining cost of tellurium is anticipated to pose a challenge for the market growth over the forecast period. Cadmium telluride finds various applications in solar PV, optical lenses & windows, electro-optic modulator, and nuclear spectroscopy. Rising usage in electro-optic modulator owing to its high electro-optic coefficient is expected to fuel cadmium telluride market growth. Growing usage for constructing compact detectors in nuclear spectroscopy is expected to fuel demand over the upcoming years. Furthermore, growing demand for piezoelectric semiconductors and electroluminescent diodes is expected to propel market growth over the next seven years. In addition, increasing applications in thin-film structures, catalysts, infrared & laser windows are further anticipated to serve as a driving force for the market growth. "

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - Dr. Funsho Ojebuoboh, Metallurgy PhD, and Expert in the Scientific Refinement of Rare Metals, Joins First Tellurium - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") welcomes Dr. Ojebuoboh to the First Tellurium team. Dr. Ojebuoboh is an expert in the recovery, chemical processing and commercial application of rare metals.

Through his distinguished career, Dr. Ojebuoboh worked with companies such as First Solar, where he assisted in the sourcing and delivery of critical raw materials, including tellurium, that were key to their manufacturing of solar panels. Over his seven-year relationship with First Solar, he provided guidance as required to the stakeholders, including executive management, legal and finance for the review and approval of supply agreements.

Dr. Ojebuoboh is a globally recognized author and lecturer on the refinement and practical application of rare metals for solar panels and semi-conductors, including tellurium. He is also a standing member of the Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA), The International Society for Optical Engineering (SPIE), The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and The Minerals, Metal and Materials Society (TMS). Dr. Ojebuoboh holds an MBA and a PhD.

"Whether your resource is in the ground, being refined, or manufactured into a finished product, Dr. Ojebuoboh is your man," explained Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. "When it comes to rare materials, his practical and application knowledge is second to none. Being able to optimize our supply chain and produce the raw materials our clients desire is paramount to our business, and for that purpose we couldn't have recruited a better team asset than Dr. Ojebuoboh."CONTINUED…Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp.at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ftel/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. "I would like to thank our associates for their dedication and continued execution during the third quarter," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "Operationally, despite the challenging freight and COVID-19 environment our manufacturing team continues to deliver on their commitments. In the third quarter we produced 2.0 GWDC of modules, and in October we increased our top production bin to 465 watts. In parallel we started construction of the building for our third Ohio factory, and began ordering equipment for our first factory in India. Commercially, we had a good quarter, increasing our record year-to-date bookings to 10.5 GWDC. From a financial standpoint, while extended transit times for ocean freight impacted our third quarter results, we are reiterating our 2021 EPS guidance."

Net sales for the third quarter were $584 million, a decrease of $46 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower systems segment revenue, which was partially offset by an increase in module segment revenue. Operating income for the third quarter was $51 million. Third quarter operating income included depreciation and amortization of $66 million, underutilization and production start-up of $9 million, and share-based compensation of $6 million. Net income per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.42, compared to $0.77 in the prior quarter.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, recently announced the launch of the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Mexico. The EIN is a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.

EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance qualifications including but not limited to homeowner satisfaction and the duration of their relationship with Enphase.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar energy and battery storage companies, and VTRM, a leading renewable energy company in Brazil, recently announced the sale of Canadian Solar's 635 MWp Jaíba V solar project to VTRM.

The Jaíba V Project, located in the Northeastern state of Minas Gerais, is in advanced stage of development and is expected to begin construction in 2022, and reach commercial operation in 2023. Once operational, the project will be one of the largest solar projects in the country, covering approximately 3,706 acres of land (1,500 ha), and is estimated to generate clean electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of over 500,000 households. Approximately 40% of Jaíba V's installed capacity is already committed through long-term PPAs (power purchase agreements), and the remaining energy will be sold in the free market.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) recently announced that a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC has entered into an agreement to sell a 50% non-controlling interest in an approximately 2,520 megawatt (MW) portfolio of long-term contracted renewables assets (the portfolio) to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers' or the investor), one of the world's largest pension plans and a leading infrastructure investor, with approximately C$227.7 billion in net assets. The remaining 50% interest in the portfolio is under an agreement to be sold by NextEra Energy Resources to NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement executed on Oct. 21, 2021 between a subsidiary of NEP and a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

The sale proceeds are expected to be redeployed into new wind, solar and battery storage growth opportunities, including NextEra Energy Resources' more than 18,000-MW renewables and storage backlog. This attractive capital recycling opportunity provides significant value to NextEra Energy Resources and highlights the value of its renewables development platform. Over the operating life of the assets in the portfolio, NextEra Energy Resources is also expected to receive ongoing annual fee income of approximately $16 million in year one and escalating thereafter for operations, maintenance and management services, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings and generate an overall improvement in net present value for NextEra Energy shareholders.

