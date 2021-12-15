SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organizations attract, retain and align people to their business, today announced its recognition as a Best Company Culture winner by Comparably's 5th Annual Best Places to Work Awards.

The Best Company Culture award reflects employee sentiment ratings of 20 core culture metrics, including compensation, perks benefits, team leadership, career growth and work-life balance. A workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (November 26, 2020 November 26, 2021).

Earlier this year, Built In also honored SilkRoad Technology in its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards.

"SilkRoad Technology is committed to delivering an 'A Package' employee experience," said Robert Dvorak, Chief Executive Officer, SilkRoad Technology. "We believe that an 'A Package' client experience begins with an 'A Package' employee experience. As part of our approach, we've provided flexible programs that allow employees to balance their home and work life in an ever-changing, increasingly remote environment. We've also rolled out new mental fitness benefits and launched an internal development program called Commit to Your Craft to equip employees to navigate change and disruption, improve product proficiency and drive a culture of excellence while providing an exemplary experience to our clients. I'm proud to see the warm response from our employees with this continued recognition."

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology's software and services platform has helped our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

