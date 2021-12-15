Oyster Named a G2 Category Leader as it Announces Major Growth

Distributed HR platform secures a category-leading position in G2's Winter Report following a year of significant growth

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster , the company that makes hiring people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, has been named a Leader in G2 's Grid Report for Multi-Country Payroll | Winter 2022 . The news caps what has been a year of major growth for the company, which increased the number of team members on its platform by nearly 40x this year.

"It's no secret that global employment is an incredibly challenging area," said Tony Jamous, CEO and Founder at Oyster. "It requires a deep understanding of international compliance, local tax laws, how to deliver a great employee experience, and much more. That's why I'm so proud to see Oyster named as a category leader in G2's Winter Report. It wouldn't have been possible without the huge effort of our talented team or the great feedback we've received from customers and team members all over the world. Our growth this year has been amazing, and we can't wait to help more companies and people tap into the benefits of distributed work in 2022 and beyond."

Oyster achieved Leader status in G2's Winter Report as a result of the number of positive reviews it received from verified users, who praised the quality of Oyster's support, the speed of its onboarding, and the ease of use of its platform in their comments. The company has also been recognized by G2 for its popularity among users as well as the speed of implementation it offers.

"Oyster has been identified as a Leader in the Multi-Country Payroll category, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness-to-recommend ratings from real users on G2," said Shaun Bishop, Manager, Market Research at G2. "In particular, reviewers gave Oyster high marks for Ease of Use, with an average rating of 91 percent, putting Oyster well above the category average on that metric."

2021 has been a breakout year for Oyster, which was founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack to help companies everywhere hire people anywhere. This year, the company raised series A and series B funding rounds of a combined total of over $70M and grew the number of team members employed on its platform by close to 40x.

Oyster has been a fully distributed company since inception and now has over 300 employees in 50 countries. It also recently announced the appointment of ex-Facebook VP Ellen Silver as President and experienced HR leader Mark Frein as Chief People Officer.

About Oyster

Oyster is on a mission to create a more equal world by making it possible for companies everywhere to hire people anywhere. The company's distributed HR platform allows companies to deliver locally compliant payroll and benefits, as well as a smooth onboarding experience to team members and contractors regardless of their location. The company was founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, and Oyster is itself a fully distributed company with employees all over the world. It raised a series A round of $20M in February 2021, which was followed in June by a series B round of $50M.

Learn more at www.oysterhr.com .

