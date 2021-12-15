Qatar Tourism: Largest wellness resort in the Middle East opens in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the opening of Zulal Wellness Resort, Qatar Tourism has rounded up the top wellness destinations to visit in the country.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, is a pioneering destination, which has already been accoladed as the 'World's Best New Wellness Retreat in 2020' by the World's Spa Awards UK.

As the Middle East's first full immersion wellness resort, the 280,000-square metre destination, located in the north of Qatar, is the largest wellness destination in the region. The resort is split into two parts: Zulal Serenity designed for adults and Zulal Discovery designed for families.

Using traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine, plus holistic wellness, Zulal is a haven for wellness enthusiasts, immersing guests in true serenity, surrounded by a natural and picturesque landscape.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Qatar is well placed to meet the demand for travellers looking for a wellness holiday, thanks to our extensive list of properties. The opening of Zulal Wellness Resort is another way the country is meeting the needs of every traveller, and we welcome guests to be the first to experience Zulal Wellness Resort and enjoy the very best of Middle Eastern hospitality.

"We've spent the last 20 months implementing world-class health and safety measures to protect travellers, citizens and residents against Covid-19, while also welcoming a wave of new hotels, restaurants, and leisure projects."

Daniele Vastolo, General Manager, Zulal Wellness Resort, said: "We are excited to have created an experience for our guests that is unique to the state of Qatar and the region. Zulal Wellness Resort is the largest wellness resort in the Middle East. Our team of outstanding wellness professionals have managed to create a truly innovative holistic offering, the first to feature traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine treatments, while staying true to Chiva-Som's philosophy of achieving excellence and to our DNA. Moreover, our resort caters to both families and individual guests, inspiring new generations of wellness adepts."

Qatar Tourism has rounded up five leading wellness properties below:

Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa- Qatar's first five-star ladies wellness retreat and state-of-the art health centre, set in an authentic oasis of indigenous scented gardens. There are hydro-thermal facilities, including three therapy pools and four hydro-wellness areas.

Banana Island Resort- spread across lush botanical gardens and set on a private island surrounded by turquoise lagoons. With 141 rooms, suites and villas, a spa and balance wellness centre, a surf pool and a dive centre, Banana Island Resort Doha run by Anantara is a vibrant hotel for those seeking a relaxing retreat.

Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton- one of the biggest and most luxurious spas in Qatar. Modelled after a traditional Qatari village, the spa has 23 treatment rooms and four spa areas, each with a different theme reflective of Qatar's rich wellness, along with hammam rooms, saunas and a private ladies-only area. Nearly half the treatments are dedicated to local experiences, offering a new way for guests to familiarise themselves with Qatar and enjoy the local wellness practices and ingredients.

Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl-Qatar- situated on The Pearl-Qatar on a private stretch of beach, the five-star hotel boasts a spa in a serene setting across 3,000sqm and 21 treatment rooms. The hotel also offers seven restaurants, four bars, a private beach, tennis courts and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Mandarin Oriental Doha- located in the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the Mandarin Oriental is part of the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project. The hotel's spa, located across 3,030 square metres, has nine treatment rooms, including a couple's suite and two exclusive VIP suites. It also has male and female indoor pools and relaxation areas for guests.

