Report tracks and highlights providers' impact on the market and ability to deliver services successfully

Qualitest Group (https://qualitestgroup.com), the world's largest AI-powered quality engineering company, was named as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 report.

The report presents assessments of 33 service providers featured on the Quality Assurance Services (QA) PEAK Matrix and categorizes them as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on their capabilities and offerings. Everest Group confers the Star Performers title on providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time based on the PEAK Matrix.

"As the world's leading AI-powered quality engineering company, we recognize the pace at which change and disruption in the digital space are being experienced by organizations worldwide," said Qualitest CEO Anbu Muppidathi. "Qualitest continues to innovate and deliver industry-leading, domain-specific solutions to ensure integrated quality for our customers and support their ongoing transformation. We are pleased that Everest Group has recognized our expertise, combined with our continued dedication to operating in true partnership with our clients."

"In a digital-first world, achieving a quality software product in an accelerated manner is a critical success factor, pushing enterprises to make QA-focused investments," said Ankit Gupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Qualitest's broad offering portfolio with domain-specific solutions and talent-focused investments has helped position itself as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Enterprise QA Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. Qualitest's clients appreciate their responsiveness and ability to go beyond the contractual commitments to foster a long-term partnership."

For more information, visit: https://qualitestgroup.com/news/qualitest-named-star-performer-in-everest-groups-enterprise-qa-services-2022-report/.

About Qualitest

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 250 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

