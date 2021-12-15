The smarter E Europe: The smarter E - SUCCESS STORIES WANTED: APPLY FOR THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION PRIZES FOR THE NEW ENERGY WORLD TODAY

PFORZHEIM, Germany and MUNICH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneers and innovators in the energy sector deserve to be honored for the invaluable contribution they make to the industry and society as a whole. Europe's largest platform for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe - which is taking place at Messe München from May 11-13, 2022 - will do just that by presenting The smarter E AWARD, the Intersolar AWARD and the ees AWARD to the best innovations. Market leaders, SMEs, start-ups, and plant and system owners have until February 28, 2022, to submit their application for the renowned awards.

The new energy world needs innovative products, services and business models if it is to meet the challenges of the next few decades and make the energy transition a success. This is motivating stakeholders in the new energy world to achieve outstanding feats. The smarter E in Munich pays tribute to the best accomplishments. The innovation hub focuses on renewable energies, the decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry, as well as cross-sector solutions linking electricity, heating and transportation for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply.

By bringing together four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe), Europe's largest platform for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe, acts as a meeting point for the industry's innovators. The smarter E AWARD, the Intersolar AWARD and the ees AWARD are presented at the three-day event. The awards recognize the most innovative players in the new energy world and the international media attention generated creates further impetus for future research and developments.

The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD

In 2021, The smarter E Industry Days in June shone the spotlight on the best in the industry by presenting awards to ten companies for their innovations. The smarter E AWARD honors achievements in the areas of solar, energy storage, sustainable mobility and energy management in the Outstanding Projects category and is also presented to companies for concepts and products in the areas of sector coupling, Power-to-X, digitalization and grid infrastructure in the Smart Renewable Energy category. One of the 2021 winners in the Outstanding Projects category felt honored to receive The smarter E AWARD and believes that it will help to shape their company's future:

"Winning The smarter E AWARD 2021 has put so much wind in our sails and has made us feel more empowered as we enter into discussions with politicians and stakeholders to raise awareness of our agrivoltaics solution," says Stephan Schindele, Head of Product Management Agri-PV at BayWa r.e.

Along with two other companies, Commeo GmbH won the ees AWARD in the Electrical Energy Storage category. This award is presented to the most groundbreaking products and solutions for efficient, comprehensive energy storage.

"We conducted in-depth research to ensure that our products meet our high standards. A prestigious award like the ees AWARD is not only great for our reputation and for marketing opportunities, but also acknowledges our employees' unrelenting commitment and effort," says Michael Schnakenberg, Managing Director of Commeo GmbH.

The Intersolar AWARD is the solar industry's flagship award. In the Photovoltaics category, it is presented to companies that are making a huge contribution to renewable energy production with high-performance solar modules, cutting-edge cell technologies, enhanced inverters or unique substructures. In June 2021, LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH was among the winners of the innovation prize for its Hi-MO 5 PV modules:

"We are proud to have won such a coveted award. In addition to endorsing our achievements so far, it has inspired us not to rest on our laurels, but to continue promoting the next generation of our product," says Winfried Wahl, Head of Product Marketing at LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH.

Winners and finalists benefit from competitive advantages

The awards pay tribute to innovations for the intelligent and above all sustainable supply, generation, storage, distribution and use of energy. The applications are assessed by an international panel of judges made up of industry experts. The most important evaluation criteria include the pioneering character, degree of innovation and uniqueness as well as the economic and environmental benefits. The finalists and winners enjoy increased reach and visibility as well as improvements to their reputation. The awards also help companies to stand out from the competition and gain new business opportunities.

The smarter E

"Creating a new energy world" - This is the goal of The smarter E, the innovation platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization, and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply.

The smarter E brings together exhibitions and conferences on four continents to take an in-depth look at these topics:

Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers project developers, planners, and start-ups of the solar industry.

ees is the international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems and brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.

Power2Drive, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, is the ideal meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, fleet and energy managers, distributors and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services as well as innovative solutions and technologies for sustainable mobility.

EM-Power is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of renewable energy as well as energy management in smart grids and microgrids. Other topics featured are the coupling of the electricity, heat and transportation sectors, grid infrastructure, energy services, operator models as well as climate neutral companies.

