PR Newswire
15.12.2021 | 15:58
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 15

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personDominic Fisher
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDirector
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityAberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380013QYWO82NZV529
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial InstrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification CodeSEDOL: BYPBD39
Nature of transactionPurchase by person closely associated
Date Of Transaction14 December 2021
Price (s)79.2 pence
Volume(s)113,069
Aggregated informationN/A
Place Of TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
CurrencyGBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification69,738 (Mr D Fisher) and 228,590 (Mrs Fisher)
ContactMichael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification15 December 2021
