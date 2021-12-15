Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Intervacc AB at FNSE (672/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Intervacc AB, LEI: 549300OICIVZBBZRNZ64 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: IVACC SE0009607252 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Intervacc AB on December 15, 2021 at 16:35 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16.50 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 17.00 CET, December 15, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BNTPV144, GB00BNTPV698 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB