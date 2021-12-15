Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
WKN: A2DP4W ISIN: SE0009607252 
Frankfurt
15.12.21
08:01 Uhr
6,080 Euro
+0,240
+4,11 %
15.12.2021 | 16:41
15.12.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Intervacc AB at FNSE (672/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:     Intervacc AB, LEI: 549300OICIVZBBZRNZ64            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   IVACC SE0009607252                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Intervacc AB 
         on December 15, 2021 at 16:35 CET.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 16.50 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 17.00 CET, December 15, 2021.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     GB00BNTPV144, GB00BNTPV698                   
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
