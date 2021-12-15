OPPO Unveils Groundbreaking Technology at OPPO INNO DAY 2021

OPPO showcased three products, including a revolutionary foldable phone, a 6nm cutting-edge imaging NPU, and the new smart glass

The brand's first Foldable Flagship Smartphone, the OPPO Find N was revealed featuring a landscape ratio display and almost no visible minimal crease

Innovative aR (assisted reality) device OPPO Air Glass was showcased

OPPO also unveiled 6nm Cutting-edge Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, today unveiled three groundbreaking innovative products at OPPO INNO DAY 2021, the company's signature annual two-day tech event to share strategy updates and showcase technological achievements.

Among the standout innovations was OPPO's first foldable flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find N, a result of four years of research and development and six generations of prototypes, the OPPO Find N brings a new approach to the foldable form factor and offers a refreshed user experience both for people who have used foldable devices in the past, as well as users who are new to the foldable form factor.

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO, said, "New form factors are ushering in an exciting new time in smartphone technology. OPPO has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users. With the OPPO Find N, we aim to change people's perceptions about what a smartphone can offer and begin making foldable devices more accessible to an even larger audience."

In addition, OPPO unveiled the OPPO Air Glass, the groundbreaking aR (assisted reality) device equipped with OPPO's self-developed Spark Micro Projector, cutting-edge Micro LED, and a bespoke diffraction optical waveguide display supporting four different user interactions through touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion, allowing users to obtain the information they need more conveniently, and more quickly.

"OPPO has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers," said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute. "As its futuristic design suggests, OPPO Air Glass is set to revolutionize the way we view and consume information. The easy-to-use display can present key messages we need right in front of our eyes. With OPPO Air Glass, the world will never look the same again."

Finally, OPPO announced its first self-designed cutting-edge Imaging NPU - MariSilicon X. Built on 6nm process technology, MariSilicon X combines an advanced NPU, ISP, and Multi-tier Memory Architecture to deliver incredible performance with incomparable power efficiency, which makes lossless RAW domain processing possible to capture stunning 4K AI Night Video with live previews. MariSilicon X will make its debut in Q1 2022 on the Find X Series.

"With more than a decade of experience in pushing the boundaries of image technology, OPPO has been behind some of the biggest innovations in the industry when it comes to camera modules, lenses, and algorithms," said Jiang Bo, OPPO's Senior Director, during the event. "Our new cutting-edge imaging NPU is the biggest leap we've taken so far, which brings more power to mobile imaging systems and will create extraordinary experience for our users."

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 drew worldwide attendees through its online OPPO INNO WORLD, product showcase in Dubai, UAE and event in Shenzhen, China. Visitors of OPPO INNO WORLD joined the launch remotely with their customized avatars using them to socialize and invite each other to hunt for the hidden easter eggs scattered in the virtual world

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710643/1107800_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg