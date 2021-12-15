Falco Sult Helps Clients Navigate IRS Digital Tools

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Falco Sult & Company, P.S. , is a non-traditional accounting firm founded by Chris Falco and Bruce Sult that focuses on providing personalized financial services and nurturing growth for privately held companies. Today, Falco Sult announces they help clients save time and money navigating new digital IRS tools.

"The IRS is so slow at responding to taxpayers and even firms like us at times," said Chris Falco. "With the shrinking IRS workforce, getting in contact with the IRS through traditional methods - by phone and mail - is becoming increasingly difficult. Here at Falco Sult, we work with clients to go more digital, based on the new IRS tools that taxpayers can use to track down refunds, saving them time and money."

There are many ways taxpayers can access their IRS records , but the most efficient and quickest way is through an IRS Online Account. This account has several functions that can help in preparing a taxpayer's return. Since it is tied to a Taxpayer Identifying Number (TIN), and Employer Identifying Number (EIN), or Social Security Number (SSN), it allows for viewing and requesting many different types of records.

By using an IRS Online Account , taxpayers can access key data from the most recently filed tax returns, view economic impact payment amounts, view digital copies of notices from the IRS, make online estimated tax payments and create payment plans. Users can also pull IRS transcripts in case certain forms are lost.

Chris pointed out, "Taxpayers will also be able to electronically approve third-party Power of Attorney (POA) requests through this account. This will significantly lessen processing time for returns and notice issues because the POA is instantly processed."

The IRS Online Accounts is one of the most useful functions that the IRS provides and it's simple to set up. First, make sure photo identification is readily available then navigate to the website with your preferred browser. Click "Create an account" and enter an email address and password and respond to the remaining prompted questions to complete the account setup. Within 15-20 minutes an account should be available and functional for future use.

If there are any questions regarding IRS Online Account access, please feel free to contact the professionals at Falco Sult for assistance.

