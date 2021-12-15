The Italian inverter maker and the Algerian electronics manufacturer are joining forces to produce solar inverters in Algeria. The location of the planned manufacturing facility was not disclosed.Italian inverter maker Fimer and Algerian electronic components producer Entreprise Nationale des Industries Electroniques (ENIE) have created a joint venture to set up an inverter factory at an undisclosed location in Algeria. Firmato il contratto di Joint Venture per la produzione di inverter per fotovoltaico tra l'italiana FIMER e l'algerina ENIE. Concreta testimonianza della collaborazione tra imprese ...

