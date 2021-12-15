Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
15.12.2021 | 18:13
Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX) Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETF - NAV publication issue for LSE listed ETFs 15-Dec-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyxor ETF - NAV publication issue for LSE listed ETFs

All official Net Asset Values (NAVs) for Lyxor ETFs are published daily on lyxoretf.co.uk and financial data platforms (e.g. Bloomberg and Refinitiv).

However, it has come to our attention that due to an IT issue, some NAV and shares-in-issue data for the funds detailed in the table below were not published on the London Stock Exchange's website. The IT issue has been rectified and the LSE is now receiving data via the news distributor Lyxor has mandated for its regulatory announcements.

All historical NAVs for Lyxor ETFs are available to view at lyxoretf.co.uk

For any queries, please contact Lyxor Client Services by telephone on +33 1 42 13 42 14 or via e-mail: client-services-etf@lyxor.com.

Yours sincerely,

Lyxor ETF 

Fund Name                                       ISIN     TIDM 
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                          FR0007052782 CACX LN 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist                  FR0007056841 DJEL LN 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist                  FR0007056841 DJEU LN 
Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist                      FR0007075494 MGTL LN 
Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist                      FR0007075494 MGTU LN 
Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist                            FR0010010827 MIBX LN 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR                     FR0010245514 JPNL LN 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR                     FR0010245514 JPNU LN 
Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                        FR0010261198 MEUG LN 
Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                        FR0010261198 MEUU LN 
Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist                            FR0010296061 USAL LN 
Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist                            FR0010296061 USAU LN 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist                           FR0010315770 WLDD LN 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist                           FR0010315770 WLDL LN 
Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                        FR0010375766 INRL LN 
Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                        FR0010375766 INRU LN 
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD                    FR0010435297 LEMD LN 
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD                    FR0010435297 LEML LN 
Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc                      FR0010510800 CSHD LN 
Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist                          FR0010527275 WATL LN 
Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc                       FR0011119171 RSGL LN 
Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc                       FR0011119205 RSVL LN 
Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc                          FR0011119254 RU2K LN 
Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc               FR0011607084 DSUG LN 
Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc               FR0011607084 DSUS LN 
Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc                   FR0011720911 CNAA LN 
Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc                   FR0011720911 CNAL LN 
Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc                            LU0252633754 DAXX LN 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)                         LU0496786657 LSPX LN 
Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist                          LU0496786731 LCAN LN 
Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist                          LU0496786731 LCAU LN 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist                    LU0496786905 LAUS LN 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist                    LU0496786905 LAUU LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)           LU0533032180 DISG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)           LU0533032180 DISW LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)              LU0533032347 STAG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                   LU0533032776 NRGG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                 LU0533033071 FINW LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                 LU0533033311 HLTG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                 LU0533033311 HLTW LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                 LU0533033584 INDW LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                 LU0533033584 INUG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)           LU0533033741 TNOG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                  LU0533034046 MATG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)           LU0533034392 TELG LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)                  LU0533034632 UTIG LN 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist                  LU0832436512 SGQP LN 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc                  LU0855692520 SGQD LN 
Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc                   LU0908500753 MEUD LN 
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist                    LU0908501132 MFDD LN 
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc                     LU0908501215 MSED LN 
Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist                 LU0959210278 SGQE LN 
Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist                 LU0959210278 SGQG LN 
Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc                      LU1081771369 SGVB LN 
Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc                      LU1081771369 SGVL LN 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc                             LU1135865084 SP5C LN 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc                             LU1135865084 SP5L LN 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist                     LU1220245556 PAXG LN 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist                     LU1220245556 PAXJ LN 
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc                    LU1233598447 FEDF LN 
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc                    LU1233598447 FEDG LN 
Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc                LU1237527160 MVAE LN 
Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc                LU1237527160 MVEX LN 
Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc                 LU1237527673 MVAM LN 
Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc                 LU1237527673 MVMX LN 
Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist                       LU1285959703 USIX LN 
Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc              LU1290894820 LYX5 LN 
Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc              LU1348962132 LYXW LN 
Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc                 LU1389266302 MVAW LN 
Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc                LU1390062245 INFL LN 
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc                 LU1390062831 INFG LN 
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc                 LU1390062831 INFU LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407887162 U13G LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407887162 US13 LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407888053 U71G LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407888996 U57G LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407888996 US57 LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407889887 U35G LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407890620 U10G LN 
Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LU1407890620 US10 LN 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist             LU1407891602 COUK LN

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2021 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
