DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETF - NAV publication issue for LSE listed ETFs

Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX) Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETF - NAV publication issue for LSE listed ETFs 15-Dec-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyxor ETF - NAV publication issue for LSE listed ETFs

All official Net Asset Values (NAVs) for Lyxor ETFs are published daily on lyxoretf.co.uk and financial data platforms (e.g. Bloomberg and Refinitiv).

However, it has come to our attention that due to an IT issue, some NAV and shares-in-issue data for the funds detailed in the table below were not published on the London Stock Exchange's website. The IT issue has been rectified and the LSE is now receiving data via the news distributor Lyxor has mandated for its regulatory announcements.

All historical NAVs for Lyxor ETFs are available to view at lyxoretf.co.uk

For any queries, please contact Lyxor Client Services by telephone on +33 1 42 13 42 14 or via e-mail: client-services-etf@lyxor.com.

Yours sincerely,

Lyxor ETF

Fund Name ISIN TIDM Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist FR0007052782 CACX LN Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist FR0007056841 DJEL LN Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist FR0007056841 DJEU LN Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist FR0007075494 MGTL LN Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist FR0007075494 MGTU LN Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010010827 MIBX LN Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR FR0010245514 JPNL LN Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR FR0010245514 JPNU LN Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010261198 MEUG LN Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010261198 MEUU LN Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010296061 USAL LN Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010296061 USAU LN Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 WLDD LN Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 WLDL LN Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) FR0010375766 INRL LN Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) FR0010375766 INRU LN Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD FR0010435297 LEMD LN Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD FR0010435297 LEML LN Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010510800 CSHD LN Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010527275 WATL LN Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011119171 RSGL LN Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011119205 RSVL LN Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011119254 RU2K LN Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011607084 DSUG LN Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011607084 DSUS LN Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011720911 CNAA LN Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011720911 CNAL LN Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU0252633754 DAXX LN Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 LSPX LN Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist LU0496786731 LCAN LN Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist LU0496786731 LCAU LN Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist LU0496786905 LAUS LN Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist LU0496786905 LAUU LN Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533032180 DISG LN Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533032180 DISW LN Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533032347 STAG LN Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533032776 NRGG LN Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533033071 FINW LN Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533033311 HLTG LN Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533033311 HLTW LN Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533033584 INDW LN Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533033584 INUG LN Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533033741 TNOG LN Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533034046 MATG LN Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533034392 TELG LN Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533034632 UTIG LN Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist LU0832436512 SGQP LN Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc LU0855692520 SGQD LN Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc LU0908500753 MEUD LN Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist LU0908501132 MFDD LN Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc LU0908501215 MSED LN Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist LU0959210278 SGQE LN Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist LU0959210278 SGQG LN Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc LU1081771369 SGVB LN Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc LU1081771369 SGVL LN Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc LU1135865084 SP5C LN Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc LU1135865084 SP5L LN Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist LU1220245556 PAXG LN Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist LU1220245556 PAXJ LN Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc LU1233598447 FEDF LN Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc LU1233598447 FEDG LN Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU1237527160 MVAE LN Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU1237527160 MVEX LN Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc LU1237527673 MVAM LN Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc LU1237527673 MVMX LN Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist LU1285959703 USIX LN Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc LU1290894820 LYX5 LN Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc LU1348962132 LYXW LN Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc LU1389266302 MVAW LN Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc LU1390062245 INFL LN Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc LU1390062831 INFG LN Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc LU1390062831 INFU LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407887162 U13G LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407887162 US13 LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407888053 U71G LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407888996 U57G LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407888996 US57 LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407889887 U35G LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407890620 U10G LN Lyxor Core iBoxx USD Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407890620 US10 LN Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407891602 COUK LN

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2021 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)