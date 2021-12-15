Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 15 December 2021 it repurchased 30,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 248p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,643,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 15,643,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 24,846,796.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

15 December 2021