Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Dealing
London, December 15
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")
(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
Director Dealing
15 December 2021
The Company has been notified that Ms Gillian Morris (Non-Executive Director of the Company) has purchased Ordinary Shares in the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gillian Morris
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]
|213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GG00B933LL68
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price(s) (Sterling)
|Volume(s)
|250p
|3934 Shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|£9,835
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 December 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM
