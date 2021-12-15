Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.12.2021 | 18:34
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Dealing

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, December 15

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")
(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Director Dealing

15 December 2021

The Company has been notified that Ms Gillian Morris (Non-Executive Director of the Company) has purchased Ordinary Shares in the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGillian Morris
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWeiss Korea Opportunity Fund Limited
b)LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]		213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares

GG00B933LL68
b)Nature of the transactionShare Purchase
c)Prices and volumesPrice(s) (Sterling)Volume(s)
250p3934 Shares



d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		£9,835
e)Date of the transaction15 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionAIM


For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/ Alaina Wong/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales		+44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary		+44 1481 745 001


Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.