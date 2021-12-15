Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Dealing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Director Dealing

15 December 2021

The Company has been notified that Ms Gillian Morris (Non-Executive Director of the Company) has purchased Ordinary Shares in the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gillian Morris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Limited b) LEI

[Legal Entity Identifier code] 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares



GG00B933LL68

b) Nature of the transaction Share Purchase c) Prices and volumes Price(s) (Sterling) Volume(s) 250p 3934 Shares







d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price £9,835 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction AIM





For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/ Alaina Wong/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales +44 20 7496 3000 Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 1481 745 001



Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com