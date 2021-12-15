Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
15.12.21
08:01 Uhr
4,865 Euro
+0,058
+1,21 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
15.12.2021
79 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Purchase of Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Purchase of Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 15

15 December 2021

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Purchase of shares

The Company was today notified that on 15 December 2021 Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"), completed the purchase of 476,165 ordinary shares at an average price of 420.6015 pence each. These shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy share awards made under the Company's existing or future share plans. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees including the executive directors of the Company.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell / Jamie Hooper / Tilly Abraham: +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
