Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924447 ISIN: US7495521053 Ticker-Symbol: RF5 
Frankfurt
15.12.21
08:00 Uhr
5,800 Euro
-0,150
-2,52 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,10022:59
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2021 | 22:08
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call for Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, prior to the open of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on December 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results. To access the live call, dial 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International). The participant access code is 461948.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331

(International). The replay access code is 43940.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

# # #

Contacts:

RF Industries, Ltd.
Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli
Analyst/Investor Contact
(323) 468-2300
rfil@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677931/RF-Industries-Sets-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-2021-Earnings-Call-for-Wednesday-December-22-2021-at-830-AM-ET

RF INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.