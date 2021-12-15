Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of Offering of Class A Common Stock

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus") announced today that it has launched an underwritten offering (the "Offering") of 3,204,448 shares of its Class A common stock. This amount includes 2,500,000 shares being offered by Focus for its own account and 704,448 shares being offered by Focus on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary. Focus intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,667 shares of Focus' Class A common stock.

Focus intends to contribute the net proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock that it is offering to Focus LLC in exchange for newly issued common units in Focus LLC. Focus LLC will use a portion of such contributed amount to redeem units in Focus LLC from certain unitholders and the remainder of such contributed amount for general corporate purposes. In connection with Focus LLC's redemption of units from certain unitholders, Focus will cancel the corresponding shares of its Class B common stock, as applicable.

2,500,000 of the 3,204,448 shares of Class A common stock offered by Focus in this offering will have a dilutive impact on existing shareholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com and BofA Securities, Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of Class A common stock and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, represent Focus's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Focus's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Focus does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Focus to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Focus's filings with the SEC, including Focus's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677943/Focus-Financial-Partners-Announces-Launch-of-Offering-of-Class-A-Common-Stock