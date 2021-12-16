Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
15.12.21
21:40 Uhr
35,900 Euro
-0,500
-1,37 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,80036,50015.12.
35,90036,40015.12.
PR Newswire
16.12.2021 | 00:34
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Group Reveal Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) - an All-New Mobility Platform for Versatile Applications

  • The Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) has four uniquely positioned wheels that move optimally and independently with a low and flat body
  • The platform is designed for applications that require stability and high manoeuvrability and it can be utilized in complex and challenging environments thanks to an adjustable wheelbase and flexible steering angles
  • Applications of the high-tech platform can be extended to both manned and unmanned system variants
  • MobED will make its global debut at CES 2022, where Hyundai Motor will present its future vision with robotics

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today revealed the Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), an all-new and pioneering small mobility platform using cutting-edge robotics technologies.