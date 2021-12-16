Krungthai Bank partners with Nium to enhance global payment offerings

The partnership will see Krungthai WARP offer faster and more affordable international transfers for both corporate and individual customers

BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payments platform Nium, and state-owned Krungthai Bank (Krungthai) in Thailand, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance global transfer offerings for both corporate and individual Krungthai customers across Thailand. Through this partnership, Krungthai will leverage Nium's vast payment rails to enhance the cross-border payments experience for Krungthai customers. Krungthai customers can now make international transfers in 7 main global currencies - USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, HKD and SGD - and can enjoy a simpler transfer process and speedy settlements.

Krungthai customers can also benefit from cheaper rates when choosing to transfer from 'Krungthai Inter Wallet', a foreign currency e-wallet currently exclusively offered by Krungthai Bank, within the Krungthai Next mobile application. Customers who are interested can register for Krungthai WARP at any branch. For more information, visit www.krungthai.com or contact Krungthai Contact Center at 02-111-1111.

