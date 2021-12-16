Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2021 | 03:04
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Krungthai Bank partners with Nium to enhance global payment offerings

The partnership will see Krungthai WARP offer faster and more affordable international transfers for both corporate and individual customers

BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payments platform Nium, and state-owned Krungthai Bank (Krungthai) in Thailand, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance global transfer offerings for both corporate and individual Krungthai customers across Thailand. Through this partnership, Krungthai will leverage Nium's vast payment rails to enhance the cross-border payments experience for Krungthai customers. Krungthai customers can now make international transfers in 7 main global currencies - USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, HKD and SGD - and can enjoy a simpler transfer process and speedy settlements.

(PRNewsfoto/Nium)

Krungthai customers can also benefit from cheaper rates when choosing to transfer from 'Krungthai Inter Wallet', a foreign currency e-wallet currently exclusively offered by Krungthai Bank, within the Krungthai Next mobile application. Customers who are interested can register for Krungthai WARP at any branch. For more information, visit www.krungthai.com or contact Krungthai Contact Center at 02-111-1111.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678669/Nium_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.