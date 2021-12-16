

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) said that it has extended its digital partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026. The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media.



Beginning at AO22, Infosys is bringing all-new stats for tennis fans globally, providing insights and perspectives to analyse the game differently. These will consist of fascinating data points such as pressure point metrics.



Tennis Australia and Infosys will build groundbreaking innovations and discover new digital tools for AO stakeholders.



