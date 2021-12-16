Materia Malta Begins First Sales of Medical Cannabis in Europe

Initial deliveries made to local pharmacies, subsequent shipments planned for Germany and UK

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Materia today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Materia Malta Operating Ltd. ("Materia Malta" or "the "Company") has commenced sales of the first medical cannabis flower produced at its EU GMP certified manufacturing site.

The inaugural product, named Carbasi Verde, was released with a potency of 21.7% THC following successful completion of Materia Malta's first production cycle, which includes hand trimming to ensure the best quality for patients.

Carbasi Verde is now available at pharmacies across Malta, with subsequent shipments planned for Germany and the UK. The product has already been registered on the narcotics licence of Materia Deutschland GmbH ahead of its import into Germany.

"This journey began in earnest over two years ago, so we're elated to be offering patients Materia manufactured and branded medical cannabis," said Nick Pateras, Managing Director, Europe, of Materia. "Our Maltese site is truly state-of-the-art, and with our team's deep pharmaceuticals expertise we're confident that Materia Malta will become one of the most important production facilities in Europe's cannabis supply chain."

Malta Enterprise, the government's economic development agency, offered its own congratulations to the Company. "Materia has been at the forefront of Malta's cannabis industry since we moved quickly to become a European leader in this field," said Kurt Farruga, CEO of Malta Enterprise. "We're extremely proud to see locally produced medicinal products available to Maltese patients and are excited to continue supporting Materia's talented team as the Company expands its presence across the continent."

About Materia

Materia is a leading independent processor and distributor of medical cannabis and CBD wellness products. Materia has developed a robust EU-GMP manufacturing and distribution ecosystem to grow the legal cannabinoid market across Europe. With its research-driven team and regulatory expertise, Materia focuses on the high-margin downstream activities of processing, formulation and distribution into markets wherever there is a patient in need of cannabis medicine or CBD consumers seeking innovative new products.

