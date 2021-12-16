Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $166.3179 9.1242 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $1,517.52 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £125.0338 96 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £12,003.24 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $166.3179 13.0535 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $2,171.03 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Hutcherson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $166.3179 14.8396 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $2,468.09 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £125.0338 46 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £5,751.55 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £125.0338 124 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £15,504.19 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $166.3179 11.3593 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $1,889.25 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

