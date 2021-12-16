Kia Corporation: Kia Carens, three-row recreational vehicle, debuts in India with six standard airbags across variants

Kia Carens brings innovation to modern Indian families: redefined versatility, revolutionary design and class-leading features

Advanced connectivity with Kia Connect, featuring hassle-free Over-The-Air updates

Driver assistance with Hi-Secure Safety Package

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today launched the Carens during a world premiere event in India. The recreational vehicle (RV) is another made-in-India global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package.

The Kia Carens, designed for modern Indian families, is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a first in India Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles in India. The Kia Carens is also a connected car that comes with many class-leading features, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

"With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. "Kia is especially honoured to launch Carens in India, where new ideas and innovations are taking shape. We are confident that the Kia Carens will deliver meaningful experiences to modern families both in their daily and leisure life."

The Kia Carens will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022.

For more information on Kia Carens, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710276/The_Kia_Carens_EXT.jpg