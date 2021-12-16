

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L) confirmed that the Group is in advanced discussions with Greencoat Capital, a European renewables infrastructure manager, about taking a significant stake in the business. The Group noted that there is no certainty these talks will lead to any final agreement. The Group will issue a further announcement as and when appropriate.



Schroders said it continues to evaluate potential acquisition opportunities in line with the Group's strategy to build a comprehensive private assets platform and enhance its leadership position in sustainability.



