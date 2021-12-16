Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 15
[16.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,422,835.46
|113.0202
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,725.00
|EUR
|0
|1,340,196.80
|105.32
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,173,484.74
|84.2176
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|456,921.44
|99.0294
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,523,955.39
|100.7046
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|9,421,000.00
|EUR
|0
|93,381,990.62
|9.9121
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,005,893.36
|99.791
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,948,713.71
|99.3229
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|251,547.00
|USD
|0
|29,228,784.24
|116.1961
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,919.00
|GBP
|0
|17,869,974.24
|116.0999
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|45,916,642.69
|114.8172
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|61,740.00
|CHF
|0
|6,784,835.32
|109.8937
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de