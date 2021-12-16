Oxford expansion supports U.K. customers with fast turnaround time on research products, and technical support

GenScript Biotech Corp., a global biotechnology group, announced today that it has expanded operations in the United Kingdom with new offices and a fully functional logistics center in Oxford. The facility supports U.K. customers with fast delivery of high-quality products and services for expediting research, as well as technical support.

"The U.K. biosciences sector is one of the industry's leading innovation hubs, particularly in the cell and gene therapy fields," said Aaron Qian, president of the European Division at GenScript. "We are excited to support our regional customers as they scale up from R&D through GMP, and we look forward to becoming a more active member of the U.K. biosciences community."

The facility features certified cold chain storage and transportation for receipt and delivery of samples and products with rapid turnaround time. The trained logistics team will also help with customs clearance after Brexit. Additionally, the new GenScript office will house sales and account managers specializing in field technical support. The office will employ approximately 50 people, with plans to double over the next two years.

GenScript maintains sales, R&D and manufacturing operations in the U.S., Asia and Europe. The company has over 100,000 customers in 100+ countries.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms, including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the U.S., Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

GenScript has a number of intellectual property rights and technical secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of December 31-st, 2020, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 52,500 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

For more information visit www.genscript.com.

Contacts:

Michelle Wang

Regional Head of GenScript UK

Michelle.Wang@genscript.com