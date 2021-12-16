DroneBase has picked up AirProbe's artificial intelligence solution for aerial solar inspections and proprietary data analytics. The acquisition expands its reach into markets such as India and Europe.From pv magazine India DroneBase, a US aerial imaging services provider, has acquired India-based data analytics specialist AirProbe. The acquisition expands DroneBase's footprint throughout the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, while giving it access to AirProbe's proprietary artificial intelligence solution for aerial solar inspections and proprietary data analytics. The AirProbe solution reduces ...

