

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of private label and contract manufactured products, Thursday said it now expects wider adjusted loss before interest, tax and amortisation or EBITA in the first half, due to ongoing rapidly rising input costs and the timing of pricing agreements.



In its trading update ahead of the close of the first half, the company said it now expects to report an adjusted EBITA of between 14 million pounds and 17 million pounds.



The company previously expected to incur a loss of up to 10 million pounds at the EBITA level.



At this stage, the wide range of outcomes is a result of pricing delays with a small number of customers and the resultant implications, which could impact short term volumes.



In line with much of the rest of the world, the company said raw material and packaging costs have continued to experience very significant inflationary pressures with availability continuing to impact supply chain efficiency.



In addition, the shortage of haulage capacity and even higher fuel costs has not abated and have continued to substantially inflate distribution costs.



