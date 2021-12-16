

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Thursday, Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision. The central bank is expected to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 123.66 against the yen, 1.0432 against the euro, 1.2260 against the pound and 0.9226 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de