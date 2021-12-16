DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL
DEALING DATE: 15/12/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.7817
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12092473
CODE: PR1W
ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W
