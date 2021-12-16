BMW has announced the four winners of the BMW Quantum Computing Challenge. The team with 1QBit, NTT DATA and NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT (TYO:9432), together with the University of Notre Dame, won in the category "Configuration Optimization of Pre-Production Vehicles." The competition called on researchers and companies to develop innovative quantum algorithms and test their solutions on real quantum computers. According to BMW, quantum computing has immense potential in the automotive sector, for example in complex optimization problems, in materials research and in quantum machine learning for automated driving.

The winners out of 70 submissions worldwide were announced at Q2B 2021, the leading conference for the application of quantum computing. In their citation, the jury of science and industry praised the submission: "The winning team of 1QBit and NTT impresses with hybrid algorithms that enable effective solution finding and achieve very good results on existing hardware. In addition, the contribution includes methods for the medium-term improvement of these hybrid algorithms and a solution model for future fault-tolerant quantum computers."

In the competition category in which 1QBit and NTT have now been successful, BMW wants to explore how to optimize the millions of combinations when configuring pre-production vehicles so that as few tests as possible are necessary, for example, with prototypes on the road. Does the 2-liter engine harmonize with the heated windshield and leather seats? What seems unproblematic at first glance can lead to new findings in tests under extreme conditions. BMW has high hopes for quantum algorithms. "The technology landscape in quantum computing is still in its infancy. Nevertheless, we are convinced that future technologies such as quantum computing have the potential to make our products more desirable and sustainable. With our crowd innovation approach, we hope to be able to activate additional innovative forces that would not come into play in a normal bidding process," said Peter Lehnert, Vice President Research and New Technologies at the BMW Group.

The winning team has found a unique hybrid solution that runs both on currently available specialized hardware as well as on general-purpose and adiabatic quantum computers that will not be ready for the market at present. Researchers at NTT Research are developing a Coherent Ising Machine, named after physicist Ernst Ising. Originally invented in 1924 to model magnetic structures, the Ising Model can also be used to find solutions to optimization problems, for example in the business world. A Coherent Ising Machine is a network of optical parametric oscillators, whose strongest global oscillation mode corresponds to the solution of a so-called Ising problem. "Our goal is to replace optical elements such as optical fibers with miniaturized photonic chips in the future so that Coherent Ising Machines can be easily integrated into environments with conventional digital computers," said Yoshihisa Yamamoto, director of the Physics Informatics (PHI) Lab at NTT Research.

The fact that the three partners were able to submit such a groundbreaking and practical concept in just two months is due to the expertise of the partners. Quantum computing, for example, is one of NTT Research's central research fields. The algorithm comes from Canadian partner 1QBit, the world's leading experts in quantum algorithms. 1QBit has built expertise across quantum hardware design, quantum algorithms, classical computing and software products. "The BMW Quantum Computing Challenge allows us to demonstrate all of our expertise in one project, in service of BMW's profound vision," says Andrew Fursman, Co-Founder CEO of 1QBit. That our work in classical high-performance computing, exotic special-purpose hardware and universal quantum computing has contributed to this successful solution fills me with pride. We couldn't be more pleased with the result."

Alberto Acuto, Quantum Practice Lead at NTT DATA, emphasizes that the award-winning work is by no means just a theoretical proof of concept. "We got real-world data from BMW and proved that our hybrid approach can deliver meaningful optimized solutions and that a Coherent Ising Machine can be used as a novel approach to solve optimization problems."

The competition is the starting point for further cooperation. The winners win the BMW Group as a customer and will subsequently be involved in the implementation of the respective pilot projects. "NTT DATA can look back on almost 30 years of cooperation with BMW, both here in Germany and worldwide. Over the years, we have supported BMW in its comprehensive digital transformation, streamlining processes and introducing innovations," said Oliver Köth, Chief Technology Officer at NTT DATA. "I am delighted that we have convinced the jury and can expand our relationship with BMW in this forward-looking area as well."

About 1QBit

1QBit is the leading company pursuing a "software-first" approach to quantum computing. The first company of its kind, 1QBit was founded in Vancouver Canada in 2013, with satellite offices at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, Ontario, and in partnership with the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec. 1QBit works closely with quantum hardware producers and industrial companies in need of quantum solutions to create enduring value, today. Learn more at 1QBit.com

About NTT Research

NTT Research opened its offices in July 2019 as a new Silicon Valley startup to conduct basic research and advance technologies that promote positive change for humankind. Currently, three labs are housed at NTT Research facilities in Sunnyvale: the Physics and Informatics (PHI) Lab, the Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab, and the Medical and Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. The organization aims to upgrade reality in three areas: 1) quantum information, neuroscience and photonics; 2) cryptographic and information security; and 3) medical and health informatics. NTT Research is part of NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider with an annual R&D budget of $3.6 billion.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA a part of NTT Group is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

