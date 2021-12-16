Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Crossroads VP of Operations Suzann Fakhoury Named One of Monitor's Top Women in Equipment Finance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Suzann Fakhoury, Vice President of Operations at Crossroads, has been named one of Monitor's Top Women in Equipment Finance. Monitor is the leading source for equipment finance and equipment leasing industry news, articles and opinions.

Having worked in various roles prior to her current position as VP of Operations - including Credit Manager, Documentation and Closing Manager, Titles Manager, and even stepping in as Interim Chief Risk Officer while the company worked to permanently fill that role - Suzann has purposefully rotated through each department, developing policy and procedure, and obtaining valuable insight into the organization. Suzann's background in accounting also provided her with a foundational understanding of back-end operations and procedures when she joined Crossroads. In her current role as VP of Operations, she has gained intimate knowledge of every operations-related department within the organization.

"Suzann has deep appreciation for policy, process, and procedure and invests in training and her teams to insure they understand how to execute. Her attention to detail and metrics on desired outcomes has had a significant impact on our ability to scale the business safely and efficiently." - Howard Shiebler, President

Of her accomplishments, Suzann is most proud of time spent with middle management, mentoring them to better understand how to manage their departments using metrics and KPI's. She also drafted Crossroads' entire risk management policy. In 2018 she was nominated for Manager of the Year for our parent company Velocity Vehicle Group. Suzann most enjoys handling employee training and onboarding, educating and mentoring staff members to achieve their best.

Suzann's vision for the equipment finance industry is centered around people. "Investing in recruiting, training and mentoring new talent is critical to the future success of the industry."

Suzann very quickly stood up a deferment and modifications team in response to COVID-19, working closely with customers to understand and address their needs - a strategy that resulted in essentially no losses to the business. She was also part of a committee to determine and implement safety protocols for returning to the office.

Suzann was one of Women In Trucking Association's Top Women to Watch in Transportation in 2021. She is a member of ELFA and various risk related groups. Outside of work, Suzann has managed her community church website and is an active member of two book clubs. Suzann has also served as both Secretary and Fundraising Chair for the Boy Scouts of America. She has 3 sons, all of whom are Eagle Scouts.

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitates solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

