

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit is slated to issue Eurozone flash composite PMI survey results. The composite output index is expected to fall to 54.0 in December from 55.4 in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 129.14 against the yen, 1.1316 against the greenback, 0.8508 against the pound and 1.0438 against the franc at 3:55 am ET.



