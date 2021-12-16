Cellusys Partners with HORISEN to Complete SMS Firewall Offering

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HORISEN, an award-winning product house for retail and wholesale messaging technology, and Cellusys, a leading global provider of signalling-based firewall technology have teamed up to offer the highest level of security and improve the process of active controlling. Cellusys will integrate their signaling control technology with HORISEN's testing environment to enrich existing message tracing with more active, detailed monitoring to prevent fraudulent traffic. This additional control, provided by the HORISEN testing platform will reinforce Cellusys firewall development and management services by providing a more complete and accurate service.

'I am very proud that we are a part of reinforcing Cellusys' service. Our Testing Platform will extend the already exceptional service they are offering to their clients, by adding to the process of monitoring. Choosing us as a specialist in SMS testing systems, they will get a much deeper overview of their firewall behavior - more insightful and richer than before. On the other side, the respect and know-how given to us through this partnership will reflect on the future development under our roof, by shaping the platform to be even better, based on Cellusys' feedback,' commented Fabrizio Salanitri, HORISEN CEO.

By aligning their daily operations with HORISEN's testing environment, Cellusys will perform live, reliable, and active testing. Features available with the Testing Manager give a broad overview inside the operations in the messaging chain. Measuring delivery, availability, and performing text message content checks on a wide range of coverage ensures its users in-depth insight into their messaging traffic performance. Additionally, this alliance ensures HORISEN's strengthened worldwide coverage for their Testing Platform.

"We are in the throes of extending our A2P managed SMS firewall services to more and more operators and as we do so, it is obvious that we need the most effective way to test and trace SMS messages," said Brendan Cleary, Cellusys CEO. "We have an alliance based on mutual core expertise in SMS and a respectful coordination of development resources on both sides. This long-term partnership will ensure that SMS tracing and testing sees continual improvement for both organizations."

About HORISEN

HORISEN is a CPaaS enabler, and an award-winning product house for retail and wholesale messaging technology, offering a wide variety of business messaging solutions - feature-rich, carrier-neutral, and sales-driven. Their Telecom and Marketing software suite adds value throughout the entire messaging value chain - manageable from a single spot. With two decades of experience and marketing expertise, and passion for software development they are revolutionizing business messaging by developing at the edge of technological possibilities.

About Cellusys

Cellusys introduced the Signaling Firewall to the telecom industry in 2014 and are consistently recognized as a Tier-1 provider, focusing on the flexibility and agility of signaling-based solutions to offer mobile network groups and operators solutions for 5G, VoLTE, signalling security, anti-fraud, A2P monetization, roaming, analytics, and IoT. Cellusys systems improve the quality of service and security for over 880 million subscribers worldwide and make communication service providers more secure, intelligent, and profitable.