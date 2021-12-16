Cryptex: CRYPTEX LAUNCHES CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SERVICE FOR ONLINE STORES

MOSCOW, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency exchange Cryptex will soon launch a beta version of its CryptexPay payment processing service. This new product will allow online stores to integrate the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments in their payment process in a few clicks. The beta version will include popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, with Ethereum, DASH, USDT and others to be added in the future. Store owners will be able to implement this payment solution through API and receive information on all payments directly from their CRM. Moreover, on the Cryptex account a Merchant section will be available for the connected services, where it will be possible to view payment statistics and information, as well as manage the list of currencies accepted for payment.

"Initially we plan to launch the service without fixing in fiat currency, so it means that store customers will be offered to pay with cryptocurrencies. Store owners will receive cryptocurrency as payment, which will not be converted into fiat. Later we will develop a functionality that will allow online store owners to automatically convert the accepted currency into U.S. dollars, which will minimize the risk of exchange rate losses and immediately use the funds they obtain," says the representative of Cryptex.

About the company

Cryptex is an anonymous trading platform that allows exchanging fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies and funds of electronic payment systems. No verification is required for transactions, all you have to do is to specify your email and come up with a secure password. The company is able to accept and send wire transfers, withdraw cash in more than 10 countries and make P2P transfers between accounts in the system without fees.

To know more visit: https://cryptex.net