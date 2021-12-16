Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

16 December 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913