- (PLX AI) - Scatec shares rose more than 8% after Kepler Cheuvreux resumed coverage with buy, recommending investors take advantage of the current low share price.
- • With a price target of NOK 185, Kepler sees implied upside of over 30% from yesterday's close
- • Although cost inflation remains a challenge for the order book for next year, we believe in a stronger outlook for renewable energy due to the recent large price fluctuations in fossil fuels, Kepler said
- • Meanwhile, Scatec is trading at the lowest multiples since 2018: Kepler
- • Scatec has significant upside if it can show confidence in its 2025 goals, the analysts said
