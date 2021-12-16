- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares rose nearly 5% as analysts said investors should look beyond expected struggles next year to the long-term potential.
- • Margins are unlikely to improve next year, analysts at SEB and Bank of America said
- • But Vestas has a strong long-term case fueled by offshore and US onshore growth, SEB said
- • Vestas provided a convincing presentation at its CMD of its long-term strategy where new technology offerings are the key to driving value for customers and growth, SEB said
- • However, the low Q4 2021 order intake remains a mystery, SEB said
- • Margins will be supported by service EBIT doubling by 2030, the growing modularization of turbines, offshore improvements, cost efficiency and pricing, BofA said
- • The attractive medium term outlook is well understood, but the short term focus is on margins for 2022, BofA said
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de