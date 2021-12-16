AURIANT MINING

As in previous quarters, Auriant's new policy of selling gold on an 'as needed' (rather than maximised) basis has resulted in the full benefits of its new processing plant at Tardan being disguised. Allowing for a 7.5% under-sale of gold relative to production as well as a $2.2m waste rock disposal provision, actual Q321 results were within 5.2% (or $0.2m) of our prior expectations before tax (see Exhibit 2). Having produced 680kg gold so far in FY21 and with the mining of ore and waste at, or near, record levels in Q3, with a further quarter's worth of ore in stockpile, barring the unexpected, we believe that Auriant will comfortably achieve its FY21 production guidance for Tardan of 860-910kg.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...