WoodMac Renewables & Power lowered their 2022 US solar capacity projection by 7.4 GW, to 22.2 GW, on supply chain pricing challenges. However, they project the Build Back Better bill could add 44 GW of capacity through 2026.From pv magazine USA WoodMac Renewables & Power lowered their projections by 25% for solar power capacity to be installed in the United States in 2022, according to the US Solar Market Insight report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. They've also added a big 44 GW asterisk next to all projections going forward - a projection increase ...

