Beter Bed Holding NV: John Kruijssen reappointed as CEO of Beter Bed Holding N.V.

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist- announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of today the shareholders adopted theonly voting item on the agenda to reappointMr A.J.G.P.M.Kruijssen as CEO and member of the Management Board. The reappointment isfor a period up and until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026.



The reappointment was adopted with 99.86% of the votes. The voting results will be published on the company's website.

BBH is on a positive trajectory for growth; as a result of changing existing and new business models, momentum is building across its businesses and BBH is transforming into a customer centric, digital first provider of high-quality sleep.

BBH's growth agenda towards 2025 is structured around three areas:

Further digitalisation of the organisation and extension of its online activities. Continuous development of store network in order to accommodate the changing customer needs. Further rollout of the B2B and wholesale activities through both geographical expansion and expansion of assortment as well as development of a subscription model for B2C and B2B customers.





BBH's CEO, John Kruijssen:

"BBHhas transformed into a financially healthy and ambitious organisation with a passion for better sleep. The journey ahead is even more exciting as the organisation has embarked on a strategyfrom which all stakeholders, consumers, B2B customers, employees, business partners and shareholders will benefit. I look forward to continue delivering on our promises and meeting our goals in a sustainable way, creating value for the longer term. I am delighted with the trust placed in me by the Supervisory Board and our shareholders and I am proud to be part of the Beter Bed Holding team."

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productivewe are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation Lunext. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over

€ 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that

M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

