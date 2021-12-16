Sombrero Resources Renamed as Coppernico Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Sombrero Resources Inc. ("Sombrero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its name to Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico"), effective December 16, 2021.

There will not be any action required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged. When share certificates with the former Sombrero name are tendered for reregistration in the ordinary course, certificates in the new name will automatically be used to replace old certificates.

A Message from Ivan Bebek, President, CEO & Director:

"We chose the new company name to reflect the two leading minerals that we are currently exploring for, copper and nickel, and also because it evokes the name of the great scientist, Nicolaus Copernicus, who made one of history's most pivotal discoveries."

The Company continues to be a reporting issuer in Canada at www.sedar.com and intends to pursue a stock exchange listing in H1 2022.

The Company's new website will be www.coppernicometals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

President, CEO and Director

For further information on Coppernico Metals Inc., please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Margaux Villalpando at (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.

About Coppernico

Coppernico Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the exploration and discovery of world-class copper-gold and nickel deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero and Takana districts in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events, including the goal of a stock exchange listing about which there cannot be any certainty. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company's intention to secure surface access for exploration. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedar.com.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

