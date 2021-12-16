Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Splunk Releases 2021 Global Impact Report Source: Splunk Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Donates Nearly 400M Meals to Help Alleviate Hunger Source: Publix Super Markets

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. -- Greenpath Financial Wellness Unveils Best Practices for Companies to Address Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Source: GreenPath Financial Wellness

DALLAS -- iDonate Raises $15 Million, Led by MissionOG, to Accelerate Growth and Adoption of Digital Giving Platform Source: iDonate

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- It's Official! Bacardi is One of the World's Best Employers Source: Bacardi Limited

AMSTERDAM -- Third Edition of Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Highlights Six Global Entrepreneurs Accelerating Change in the Fashion Industry Source: Tommy Hilfiger

WALTHAM, Mass. -- Commonwealth Financial Network Deepens Its Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Standards Source: Commonwealth Financial Network

CHICAGO -- Ventas Earns CDP Climate Change "A List" Designation; Underscoring Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Corporate Sustainability Source: Ventas, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Director Jaynie Miller Studenmund Named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 List Source: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Legible Inc. Announces Partnership with Global Literacy Organization Room to Read Source: Legible Inc.

AMSTERDAM -- BearingPoint study: The CEO as the Chief Environmental Officer is key for sustainable procurement Source: BearingPoint

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies Secures Multi-Year Service Agreements for 18 New Buildings Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies Source: Berry Global Group, Inc.

MILWAUKEE -- Zurn Water Solutions Named to Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Responsible Companies Source: Zurn Water Solutions

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $3 Million to Housing and Shelter Programs Throughout the Southeast Source: Publix Super Markets

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Signs CEO Action for Diversity Inclusion Pledge Source: CyrusOne Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns Fourth Consecutive Great Place to Work Award in China Source: Teleperformance

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Recognized as a Climate Leader by CDP with 'A' Score for Climate Change Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

TORONTO -- Canadian Retail Investors Seek Climate Action in Their Portfolios, Want Advisors to Offer Responsible Investments Source: Responsible Investment Association

LONDON -- Deep Knowledge Group: Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Analytical Study "5 High-impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms" Source: Deep Knowledge Group

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CDP Awards CEMEX Its Highest Rating for Leadership in Climate Action Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Rightwaters Becomes an International Conservation Effort Source: Yamaha Rightwaters

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Pacific Life Foundation Announces $2 Million Commitment to Combat Food Insecurity Source: Pacific Life Foundation

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies to Deliver BioCloud Software Update Adds New Health Care Distribution Partner and Advances Replacement Cartridge Longevity Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

ZUG, Switzerland -- Longevity Science Foundation Launches Decentralised Blockchain Voting Programme Source: Longevity Science Foundation

TOKYO -- Kao Rated Triple-A for Climate Change, Water Security, and Forests for Second Consecutive Year by CDP Source: Kao Corporation

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- The GEO Group Publishes Third Annual Human Rights and ESG Report Source: The GEO Group, Inc.

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies Advances Net Zero Building Infrastructure with Launch of SmartPower Energy as a Service Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Local Loyal, Spice Seeking, Mindful Mixologists These Are the Spirits Consumers of 2022, According to the Annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report Source: Bacardi Limited

Denver, Colorado -- Liberty Latin America Celebrates the Positive Impact of Its 'Mission Week' Volunteer Initiative Source: Liberty Latin America Ltd.

DALLAS -- Flowserve Named to Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Responsible Companies Source: Flowserve Corporation

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar in Top 10 of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Leading Financial Services Firms and Industry Resource Organizations Join Together to Increase Diversity and Equity Source: Equitable

NEW YORK -- SoftBank and BlackRock Invest in Sustainability Tech Firm Clarity AI Source: Clarity AI

