

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 7:00 am ET Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 875 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro and the franc, it retreated against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.3275 against the greenback, 151.55 against the yen, 1.2285 against the franc and 0.8506 against the euro at 6:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

