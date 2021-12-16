Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company" or "Infinite") is pleased to announce that recent channel sampling has identified at least three zones of interest containing spodumene-bearing granitic pegmatites with lithium values matching those of the historical resource area and that demonstrate the expansion potential of the Jackpot lithium project.

Zone 1 is an extension of a previously drilled outcrop and returned channel results of 1.27% Li 2 O over 4.5 m, 1.32 over 4.0 m, 1.69 Li 2 O over 6.5 m, respectively.

Zone 2 is approximately 200 m ENE along strike of the pegmatite dykes drilled in 2018 and yield concentrations 1.37 Li 2 O % over 3.0 m and 0.76 % Li 2 O over 8.5 m. This zone indicates the potential for the Jackpot dykes to extend to a length of at least 900 m.

Zone 3, approximately 280 m to the north of the previous zone, returned 1.3 % Li 2 O over 12 m. Infinite is planning an extensive drill program for 2022 expecting to begin this winter. The main objective is to expand the historical resources by drilling beyond the 2018 drill campaign area as well as test the new zones.

In 2022, the Company will also test the zones of interest located on the newly acquired claims approximately 1.1-1.3 km to the WSW of the known Jackpot dykes with a goal of potentially linking these to the resource area. The newly acquired claims expose several outcrops of spodumene-bearing granitic pegmatite dykes that produced Li 2 O values ranging from 2.29 to 7.08 % (see the company's December 13th, 2021 press release).

Table 1: Selected Channel Sample Assay Results, Jackpot property

Channel no. No. of Samples Li 2 O (wt. %) Length (m) Comment 002 5 1.27 4.50 Zone 1 004 4 1.32 4.00 Zone 1 005 7 1.69 6.50 Zone 1 022 3 1.27 2.50 Zone 1 023 9 0.76 8.50 Zone 2 024 3 1.37 3.00 Zone 2 029 12 1.30 12.00 Zone 3

Figure 1 Location of the Jackpot Dykes and Zones of Interest

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/107823_c8fec7ebb4cd0b99_002full.jpg

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "Based on field observations during the 2021 field program and the recent assay results, we are convinced that pegmatites have the same source, increasing the potential for resource expansion. We look forward to drilling the project as early in 2022 as possible to expand on the 2018 drill program and to test newly discovered areas."

About Jackpot

The Jackpot Lithium property, located in the Georgia Lake Area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is approximately 12 km by air from the TransCanada Highway (Hwy 11) and the main railroad which connects to the port town of Nipigon, on Lake Superior. The property contains known lithium bearing granitic pegmatite dykes, two of which providing estimated historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O*. The Company recently acquired additional claims with additional lithium showings located on strike to the main historical resources.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

* The estimates presented above are treated as historic information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI-43-101 such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company has not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont., which contains known pegmatite showings including two historical resources of 2 million tons grading 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O. In addition, the company holds an interest in a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont.

