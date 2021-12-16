Anzeige
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 16

16 December 2021LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 16 December 2021 of the purchase of shares in the Company by Peter Hill, Non-Executive Chairman of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Peter Hill, Non-Executive Chairman, today purchased 140,000 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each ("Shares") in the Company at an average price of 70.35 pence per Share. As a result of this trade, Peter Hill now holds 140,000 Shares representing approximately 0.07% of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NamePeter Hill
Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NamePetra Diamonds Limited
LEI213800X4QZIAVSA12860
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value


BMG702782084
Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
70.35p140,000
Aggregated information
140,000
£98,490
Date of the transaction16 December 2021
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Des Kilalea

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed (subject to temporary suspension) on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

© 2021 PR Newswire
