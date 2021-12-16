Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products (Record Id 190235)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 17 bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International with effect from 2021-12-17. Last day of trading is set to 2023-11-24, 2024-11-22, 2026-11-24, 2029-11-23. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1033061