MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Berlin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President, Sales & Commerce, PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: RU0007288411 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 20,930.00 83 RUB 20,930.00 17 RUB 20,930.00 100 RUB 20,930.00 133 RUB 20,930.00 406 RUB 21,172.00 7 c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 20,930.00 83 RUB 20,930.00 54 RUB 20,930.00 7 RUB 20,930.00 7 RUB 20,930.00 57 RUB 20,930.00 36 RUB 20,930.00 10 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 1000 Shares -- Aggregated price RUB 20,931,694.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-14 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS»

Notice from the issuer:

Date on which the issuer became aware about the transaction - 2021-12-15.

