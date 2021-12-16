

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it retreated against the pound and the franc, it was higher against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 129.14 against the yen, 1.1314 against the greenback, 0.8475 against the pound and 1.0446 against the franc as of 7:40 am ET.



