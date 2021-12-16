Purpose-built for audit, the TeamMate+ Agile Audit cloud-based global expert solution enables auditors to provide timely and frequent insights to accelerate risk mitigation

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced that its innovative TeamMate+ Agile Audit cloud-based expert solution was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group in the New Product of the Year category of the 2021 Business Intelligence Group BIG Awards for Business. Applying agile principles adapted from software development, TeamMate+ Agile Audit helps Chief Audit Executives and their audit teams understand risk as quickly as possible so they can provide more timely and frequent insight to their business stakeholders.

"We are excited to see our cloud-based TeamMate+ Agile Audit solution be once again recognized for driving innovation and digital transformation in internal audit departments," said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "In today's environment, businesses need to be aware of and understand risk as quickly as possible. Recognizing that traditional audit cycles are not meeting that need, Chief Audit Executives are looking to agile audit as an innovative path to accelerate risk mitigation."

Rather than light integration with off-the-shelf agile applications, TeamMate+ Agile Audit brings core agile concepts, such as Backlogs, Storyboards, and Sprints, directly into the audit management toolkit at the level and specificity that auditors need. By applying agile principles adapted from software development, this global expert solution integrates agile tools directly into the audit workflow to help auditors work more efficiently, stay focused on high-impact risks, be responsive to change, and deliver risk information more quickly to business stakeholders.

This latest recognition adds to the list of several prestigious awards won by the innovative cloud-based TeamMate+ Agile Audit expert solution this year, including:

Gold Globee award in the Audit Innovation category of the 2021 Golden Bridge Awards

award in the Audit Innovation category of the 2021 Golden Bridge Awards Gold Globee award in the New Product or Service of the Year in Accounting, Audit, and Tax category of the 2021 American Best in Business Awards

award in the New Product or Service of the Year in Accounting, Audit, and Tax category of the 2021 American Best in Business Awards Global leader recognition in the Cloud Collaboration category of the 2021 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing

